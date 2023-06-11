Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying business jobs in the Columbus metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying business jobs in your city.

#26. Tax preparers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $48,670

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

#25. Credit counselors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,640

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)

#24. Training and development specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $59,520

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

#23. Fundraisers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,570

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

#22. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,690

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

#21. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,870

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,680

– #285 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#19. Human resources specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,270

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#18. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,300

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

#17. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,790

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#16. Cost estimators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,690

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#15. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,580

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

#14. Loan officers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,490

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#13. Compliance officers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $75,420

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#12. Labor relations specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,380

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#11. Credit analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,690

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#10. Logisticians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,740

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#9. Accountants and auditors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#8. Insurance underwriters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $79,850

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

#7. Financial examiners

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $82,110

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#6. Financial and investment analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $82,760

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#5. Budget analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $85,600

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#4. Project management specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $85,650

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#3. Management analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $91,500

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#2. Financial risk specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $104,680

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

#1. Personal financial advisors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,720

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)