Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying business jobs in the Columbus metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying business jobs in your city.
#26. Tax preparers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $48,670
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#25. Credit counselors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $57,640
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
#24. Training and development specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $59,520
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
#23. Fundraisers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $61,570
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
#22. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $61,690
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
#21. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $63,870
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $64,680
– #285 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#19. Human resources specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $66,270
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
#18. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $66,300
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
#17. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $69,790
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
#16. Cost estimators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $70,690
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#15. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,580
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
#14. Loan officers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $73,490
– #256 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,590
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#13. Compliance officers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $75,420
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#12. Labor relations specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $76,380
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#11. Credit analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $76,690
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#10. Logisticians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $76,740
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#9. Accountants and auditors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#8. Insurance underwriters
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $79,850
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
#7. Financial examiners
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,110
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#6. Financial and investment analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,760
– #207 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#5. Budget analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $85,600
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#4. Project management specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $85,650
– #233 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#3. Management analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,500
– #165 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#2. Financial risk specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $104,680
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
#1. Personal financial advisors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,720
– #140 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)