Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago when adjusted for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest-paying education jobs in Columbus, Ohio, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest-paying education jobs in your city.

#48. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#47. Preschool teachers, except special education

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,340

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#46. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $34,940

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

#45. Self-enrichment teachers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $35,720

– #349 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#44. Library technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $38,850

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

#43. Tutors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $41,240

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

#42. Substitute teachers, short-term

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $41,430

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#41. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,580

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#40. Librarians and media collections specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,620

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#39. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and English as a second language instructors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,960

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

#38. Archivists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,100

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,880

– Employment: 6,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)

#37. Special education teachers, middle school

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,310

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#36. Special education teachers, secondary school

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,640

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#35. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,660

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#34. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,950

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#33. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,380

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#32. Special education teachers, preschool

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,390

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,970

– Employment: 21,130

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($101,190)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,010)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($97,900)

#31. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,060

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#30. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,270

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#29. Instructional coordinators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,370

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#28. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,630

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#27. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,040

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,410

– Employment: 11,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($139,720)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)

#26. Education teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,840

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)

#25. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $74,730

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,730

– Employment: 13,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)

#24. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,340

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

#23. Social work teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,680

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,650

– Employment: 12,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($112,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,460)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($96,040)

#22. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,940

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– Employment: 19,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)

#21. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $82,310

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)

#20. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $83,140

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,080

– Employment: 13,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)

#19. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $84,550

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 9,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)

#18. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $86,620

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

#17. History teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $88,080

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)

#16. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $90,600

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,480

– Employment: 12,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

#15. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $90,830

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,850

– Employment: 12,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)

#14. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $91,790

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

#13. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $92,300

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– Employment: 27,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)

#12. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $93,720

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)

#11. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $93,840

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

#10. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,450

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,840

– Employment: 10,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)

#9. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,470

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

#8. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,980

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– Employment: 14,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)

#7. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $97,430

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#6. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $97,810

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

#5. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $99,210

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,210

– Employment: 5,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($133,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($126,820)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($120,840)

#4. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $109,740

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,090

– Employment: 11,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)

#3. Business teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,240

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#2. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,980

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $119,700

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)