Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago when adjusted for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest-paying education jobs in Columbus, Ohio, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest-paying education jobs in your city.
#48. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,130
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
#47. Preschool teachers, except special education
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,340
– #336 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
#46. Teaching assistants, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $34,940
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,170
– Employment: 121,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)
#45. Self-enrichment teachers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $35,720
– #349 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,230
– Employment: 216,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)
— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)
#44. Library technicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $38,850
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,070
– Employment: 73,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)
— Napa, CA ($57,890)
#43. Tutors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $41,240
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,780
– Employment: 147,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)
— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)
#42. Substitute teachers, short-term
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $41,430
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
#41. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $56,580
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,130
– Employment: 105,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)
#40. Librarians and media collections specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $60,620
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,180
– Employment: 127,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)
#39. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and English as a second language instructors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $63,960
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,650
– Employment: 38,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)
#38. Archivists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $65,100
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,880
– Employment: 6,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)
#37. Special education teachers, middle school
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $65,310
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,860
– Employment: 79,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)
#36. Special education teachers, secondary school
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $67,640
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– Employment: 145,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)
#35. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $67,660
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,960
– Employment: 84,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)
#34. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $67,950
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,880
– Employment: 592,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)
#33. Kindergarten teachers, except special education
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $68,380
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,490
– Employment: 120,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)
— Kingston, NY ($92,160)
— Salinas, CA ($90,490)
#32. Special education teachers, preschool
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $70,390
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,970
– Employment: 21,130
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($101,190)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,010)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($97,900)
#31. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,060
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)
#30. Elementary school teachers, except special education
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,270
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– Employment: 1,329,280
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
— Salinas, CA ($91,280)
#29. Instructional coordinators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,370
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,560
– Employment: 184,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salem, OR ($93,890)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)
#28. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,630
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,090
– Employment: 187,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($102,210)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)
— Chico, CA ($88,430)
#27. Career/technical education teachers, middle school
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $73,040
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,410
– Employment: 11,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($139,720)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)
#26. Education teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $73,840
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,990
– Employment: 58,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)
#25. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $74,730
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,730
– Employment: 13,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)
#24. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $80,340
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,680
– Employment: 58,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)
#23. Social work teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $80,680
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,650
– Employment: 12,280
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($112,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,460)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($96,040)
#22. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $80,940
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,990
– Employment: 19,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)
#21. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,310
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,240
– Employment: 94,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)
#20. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $83,140
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,080
– Employment: 13,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)
#19. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $84,550
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,680
– Employment: 9,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)
#18. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $86,620
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,040
– Employment: 68,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)
— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)
#17. History teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $88,080
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,460
– Employment: 18,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)
#16. Physics teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $90,600
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,480
– Employment: 12,460
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)
#15. Sociology teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $90,830
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,850
– Employment: 12,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)
#14. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,790
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,980
– Employment: 44,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)
#13. Communications teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $92,300
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,580
– Employment: 27,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)
#12. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $93,720
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,060
– Employment: 20,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)
#11. Psychology teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $93,840
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,390
– Employment: 36,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)
— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)
#10. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $94,450
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,840
– Employment: 10,250
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)
#9. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $94,470
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,260
– Employment: 20,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)
#8. Political science teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $94,980
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,980
– Employment: 14,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)
#7. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $97,430
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,610
– Employment: 37,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)
#6. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $97,810
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,710
– Employment: 47,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)
#5. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $99,210
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,210
– Employment: 5,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($133,560)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($126,820)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($120,840)
#4. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $109,740
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $124,090
– Employment: 11,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)
#3. Business teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,240
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,720
– Employment: 79,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)
#2. Engineering teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,980
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,590
– Employment: 35,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)
#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $119,700
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)