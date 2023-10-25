COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Boasted as “the nation’s most elaborate costume party,” HighBall Halloween is returning to High Street with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Nina West as host of the costume fashion show.

HighBall is welcoming guests at 875 N. High St. from 4 to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, with seven designers competing for a cash prize in the Costume Couture Fashion Show. West, a celebrated drag queen and cast member of the “Hairspray” national tour, is returning to HighBall to host the competition for the first time since 2020.

“We are ecstatic to have Nina West back for HighBall Halloween this year,” said Betsy Pandora, Short North Alliance executive director. “While Nina has long been known for her kindness and talents, it has been inspiring to watch the rest of the world fall in love with her in the years since her last HighBall Halloween experience in 2020.”

NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day will lead the evening, hosting alongside Columbus drag queen Virginia West. Performances include Mojoflo, Anna and the Annadroids, The Orphan The Poet and more. The public will also get to strut across the main stage in the Public Costume Contest in front of a crowd of thousands to win multiple $100 cash prizes.

Attendees can enjoy cocktails from local distillery Middle West Spirits, and beverages from official beer sponsors New Belgium Brewery Company and Bell’s Brewery. Nonalcoholic beverages and food from various vendors will also be on-site.

General admission tickets are on sale for $20. Attendees can choose to elevate their experience by joining the HighBall Halloween VIP Party, including premium stage viewing, drink tickets, free food, and a private tented area with private bar service and restroom access for $90. Purchase tickets online here.

“Between the live music, performances and fashion shows and contests, [HighBall] is a continuous source of fun, inspiration, and celebration,” Pandora said. “HighBall also continues to be the single most impactful fundraiser for our organization, which is dedicated to supporting the Short North Art District’s marketing, events and programs — all of which support our small business community.”

Learn more and view HighBall Halloween’s full 2023 schedule here.