HighBall Halloween returns in-person this year, but with new venue, health precautions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Short North Alliance announced Monday that HighBall Halloween will return in person this year.

The community-favorite costume event will be held at a new venue.

For the first time, HighBall Halloween will not take place on High Street in the Short North. Instead, this year, the event will take place at Express Live’s outdoor stage venue in the Arena District.

Organizers said the event just wasn’t the same in a virtual setting last year, so they are pleased to welcome guests back in person with new health and safety protocols in place.

The Short North Alliance held several meetings will local public health leaders to determine the best course of action.

All guests will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, wear a mask when not eating or drinking, and the event’s capacity will be capped at 4,000 guests.

NBC4’s Monica Day and Matt Barnes will once again host the event, alongside Virginia West. There will be performances from local musical acts, a costume contour fashion show, and a public costume contest.

“Doing the event at PromoWest allows us to still get together, have that fun experience, that outdoor experience, that outdoor experience where you can see everybody in their great costumes, but do so in a manner that really puts the highest standards forward in terms of health safety,” said Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance.

HighBall will also only be a one-night fundraising event for the first time this year on Oct. 23. Organizers encourage guests to purchase tickets online in advance, with all proceeds supporting the Short North Alliance and the Short North Arts District.