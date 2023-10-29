COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – HighBall Halloween returned to High Street Saturday for the first time since 2019.

Boasted as the nation’s most elaborate costume party, the event celebrated its 16th year and organizers said it was bigger than ever.

NBC4 Today anchors Monica Day and Matt Barnes led the event, along with Columbus drag queen Virginia West.

The centerpiece of the event was the costume couture fashion show, where designers from all over the region created couture Halloween costumes.

Not only does the event give adults the chance to compete in a costume contest, it also just brings everyone together.

“There’s great entertainment here,” resident Christian Tamte said. “We got the OSU game playing, too, so you’re not missing anything when you’re coming out. It’s just a great experience and lots of camaraderie. People you don’t know just come up to you and say, ‘Hi,’ and it’s just a great time all around.”

According to the Short North Alliance, which sponsors the event, HighBall Halloween is the most anticipated event of the year and continues to be the alliance’s most impactful fundraiser.