COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Highball Halloween, one of the nation’s most elaborate costume parties, is back in the Short North for its 15th anniversary Saturday, and this year’s party is for people of all ages.

The event is being held in person for the first time in two years and also marks the first time Highball has held family- and pet-friendly afternoon events.

Highball kicked off at 2 p.m. with a children’s costume contest, followed by a pet costume contest. Later Saturday, there will be a costume contest for the general publican and then the main event, the couture costume contest, which organizers said will feature high fashion Halloween costumes from seven regional designers.

Organizers said it is normally some of the most over-the-top and stunning costumes they’ve ever seen.

“Columbus is the third largest fashion and design workforce so that industry really comes out big to celebrate Highball,” said Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Short North Alliance.