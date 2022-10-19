COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — HighBall Halloween is celebrating its 15th anniversary this weekend, with costume contests, fashion shows, and a new location.

The Short North Alliance is hosting HighBall at West Goodale and Park streets this Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. The event is returning to an outdoor street-festival format for the first time since 2019, with the addition of family-friendly activities.

“After two years of modified events, we couldn’t be more excited to get HighBall Halloween out on the street for its 15th anniversary,” said Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance. “HighBall is such a special time for the community to celebrate creativity, diversity, and imagination, and we’re so happy to be able to do so after the challenging past few years.

Families are invited to join NBC4’s Matthew Herchik and Andrea Henderson from 2 to 6 p.m. at the main stage. In addition to kids and pet costume contests, performances include New Basics Brass Band, Nacho Street Band, and more.

NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day will take over as the performance-filled evening continues, hosting alongside Virginia West. Performances include funk and soul band The Deeptones, go-go band The Deal Breakers, The Amazing Giants, and more. Then, seven designers will compete for a cash prize in the Costume Couture Fashion Show, showcasing one “out-of-this-world” creation and three supporting designs.

Attendees can also enjoy cocktails from Middle West Spirits and beer, beverages, and food from Condado, Columbus Brewing Company, Mandrake, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, and more.

Proceeds from HighBall support Short North Alliance programs, including community well-being initiatives, local business support, new public artworks and events.

General admission tickets are on sale for $25. Admission is available for $5 for kids ages 3 to 12, while kids 2 and under are free. Attendees can also purchase VIP tickets, with premium stage viewing, drink tickets, free food, and a private tented area with bar service and restroom access for $85. Purchase tickets online here.

Families can opt for the $40 Highballer Family Fun Package including admission for two adults, free admission for children, and drink tickets. Package attendees must arrive between 2 and 5 p.m.

HighBall Halloween runs from 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at W. Goodale and Park streets.