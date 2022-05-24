COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The proposal to expand Amtrak service across Ohio is starting to pick up steam.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the Ohio Rail Development Commission to explore the feasibility and cost of Amtrak’s expansion.

Amtrak has proposed the 3C+D Corridor, which would connect Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Dayton, with the potential for future out-of-state expansion to cities like Chicago and Pittsburgh.

A similar proposal was shot down more than a decade ago by then-Governor John Kasich, who cited maintenance costs as the reason.

Advocates say this time around is different, as the project would be funded by federal infrastructure dollars.

“The federal bipartisan infrastructure law addresses the funding challenges in a way we haven’t seen before,” said William Murdock, executive director for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. “So it can pay for a significant part of the capital expenses to build the tracks and upgrade them so we can put trains on them, but it can also be helpful with the operating cost, and that means we’ve got a moment here where federal investment can really move this forward quickly and that’s the window that we’re trying not to miss.”

The state’s study into the proposal is expected to last until later this year before the findings are presented to the governor.