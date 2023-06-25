DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — James Lo, a sophomore and athlete at Columbus Academy, began feeling ill last summer. His symptoms included intense fatigue, stomach cramps, and a loss of appetite. He found it increasingly difficult to keep up with long-duration sports he had played for years, such as golf and tennis.

His father, Dr. David Lo, a Columbus gastroenterologist who treats patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), was surprised at how quickly his son’s life changed. “His weight loss was over a few months, and he actually stopped growing and fell off his projected growth curve.”

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis affect more than 3 million Americans, with varying degrees of severity, ranging from occasional stomach cramps to frequent diarrhea, and sometimes gastrointestinal bleeding that results in anemia. More than half of those diagnosed with IBD eventually require one or multiple surgeries resulting from scarring, after prolonged and repeated bouts of inflammation.

“In inflammatory bowel disease, the immune system attacks the gastrointestinal tract which causes persistent inflammation. This in turn can cause serious problems for patients such as anemia, malnutrition, and bowel obstruction. The goal of medications is to help tune down the immune system so that the gut can heal,” said Lo.

The diagnosis of IBD is occurring at an earlier age compared to past generations, often by the time a youngster with chronic symptoms is 10 years old, mostly because of improved diagnostic testing, and a greater awareness by clinicians of symptoms in young people such as unexplained weight loss, slowing growth rates, and chronic pain that can affect parts of the body beyond the gastrointestinal tract, including eyes and joints.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of families turned out at Dublin Coffman Park to raise awareness about the impacts of IBD on patients and family members. Every year, the Southern Ohio Chapter–Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation selects an Honored Hero to serve as a community ambassador, based on their volunteer work in the community, which focuses on raising awareness and promoting educational resources.

This year, James was asked to the present opening remarks to kick off this year’s Take Steps Central Ohio. His father said research has opened up new avenues for treatment in the past 20 years as more medications have become available to treat IBD.

“Biologic therapies are classes of medications that help to prevent the activation and recruitment of inflammatory cells to the gut by blocking the messaging of the immune system and attachment of inflammatory cells to tissues. These therapies have helped many of our patients improve their quality of life and prevent serious complications and need for surgery,” Dr. Lo expained.

The debilitating impacts of IBD on the day-to-day life of patients are what motivates the Lo family, and all of those who regularly attend the annual Take Steps Central Ohio event.

