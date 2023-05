COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing from the east side of Columbus.

Mytonee Carelock has black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 4 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 60 pounds.

Mytonee was last seen Friday in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Brookway Road.

Mytonee was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black basketball shorts, and blue slides with pineapples on them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.