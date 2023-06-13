Police say Amina Alhaj-Omar was last seen near Lazelle Road and Worthington-Galena Road on Saturday. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting that a 25-year-old woman has been missing from the north side since Saturday.

Amina Alhaj-Omar was last seen Saturday near Interstate 270 and U.S.-23 on the south side of the city. The Columbus Division of Police said it considers Alhaj-Omar to be a high-risk, endangered missing person. It warned that she may be dealing with a mental health crisis and could be armed and dangerous.

Alhaj-Omar is 5’02” tall and weighs around 135 pounds, the division said. Columbus police warned anyone who spots the missing woman to not approach her, and to instead call them at 614-645-4624.