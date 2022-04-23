COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 67-year-old high-risk man was reported missing from the west side of Columbus Saturday.

Denver Fields has long black and grey hair, a full grey beard, and wears glasses.

Denver is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 152 pounds.

Denver was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red and black flannel pants, and black shoes.

Denver was last seen in the area of South Terrace Avenue and West Broad Street Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.