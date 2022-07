COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a 68-year-old man who is missing from the city’s East Side.

Cecil N. Cannon — who is 5 feet 5 and 120 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes — was last seen Sunday near Bryden Road and Kelton Avenue, according to a Thursday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Cannon is considered a high risk missing adult, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.