﻿﻿COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In less than a week, many travelers will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday as gas prices currently exceed $3 per gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy, a free app that tracks gas prices across the country, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Columbus was about $3.27 per gallon Wednesday.

De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, discussed what drivers can expect next week.

“It will be the most expensive Thanksgiving Day since Thanksgiving Day of 2012, and it could be the most expensive Thanksgiving Day ever,” he said.

As travelers prepare for their trips, De Haan offered advice on when they could save money filling their tanks.

“I think the best odds would be to fill up extremely early next week, Sunday — Monday morning,” he said. “The odds definitely go up that prices could go up on Tuesday or Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.”

De Haan also weighed in on where travelers may find the best prices.

“If you’re traveling south, fill up in Kentucky, but generally speaking, just west of Columbus is going to have the cheapest price, so if you’re headed north or east, fill up in Columbus and then head out,” he said.

To check gas prices with GasBuddy where you are or where you are headed, click here.