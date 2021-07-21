High crime rate, officer turnover hindering Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police leaders said they’re struggling to deal with the recent surge in violence across the city.

So far this year, there have been 113 homicides and more than 820 felonious assaults, a 20 percent increase from the same time last year.

Columbus Police said because of high turnover, 40 percent of their homicide detectives are still in their first year on the job, and still being trained.

Deputy Chief Tim Becker said that, in addition to the rising numbers, has made it difficult for his detectives to solve some cases.

“They take it personally,” he said. “They identify with these families. They want to give them closure and they want to do it right and when they keep getting called out to case after case, it makes it very difficult and I’m worried about their wellness and I understand why some people have chosen to move on to different assignments.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will hold a press conference with county prosecutors and judges Thursday to announce a new safety initiative.