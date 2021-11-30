COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Vaccine providers see an uptick in the number of people getting COVID-19 booster shots.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, a pharmacy manager from Kroger, and a spokesperson for Giant Eagle all said they started seeing the increase when the shots were approved for everyone over the age of 18.

Giant Eagle and most Kroger pharmacies require people getting any COVID-19 vaccine to schedule an appointment online.

“With the increase in demand, they are filling up quickly so it’s important to be patient and keep checking back on the website for available appointments,” said Joey Snowden, the pharmacy manager at the Kroger on Morse Road.

Jannah Jablonowski, from Giant Eagle, urges anyone who wishes to be vaccinated at one of its pharmacies to check back if they can not find appointments that work for them.

“We upload new appointments to that online scheduling tool on a very regular basis, so as our pharmacies receive additional shipments of vaccine and our pharmacists verify the viability of those shipments, they go online and open up new appointments,” she said.

Columbus Public Health offers ten walk-in clinics per week, where all approved COVID-19 vaccines and doses are available.

“All of our clinics, whether they’re here at Columbus Public Health, at one of our rec centers, or at the fire stations are walk-in, no appointment needed, and we will serve you while we’re here,” said Dr. Roberts.

For more information on the Columbus Public Health clinics, click here.

COVID-19 vaccine providers, across the state, can be found by clicking here.