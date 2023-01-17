COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on how it decided to spend $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars.

In its largest funding commitment to date, the planning agency for Columbus’ urban area proposed last week a slate of 23 much-needed transportation and infrastructure projects that it aims to tackle sometime between 2024 and 2028 using federal funds set aside by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“MORPC received approximately $260 million in requests for funding of new transportation projects from across the region,” senior planner Thomas Graham said in a statement. “The Attributable Funding Committee worked collaboratively to identify the projects with the greatest regional impact for these limited resources.”

Every two years, MORPC said it solicits federal funding for various projects. Its latest round of project proposals falls within four categories: transit, roadway capacity, bike and pedestrian, and system preservation.

Transit

LinkUS West Broad: Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Construction: $13,100,000

Roadway Capacity

State Route 161 at Busch Boulevard & Ambleside Drive: $11,053,365

Cassady Avenue (Interstate 670 to Agler Road): $10,189,663

Alum Creek Drive (State Route 317 to Groveport Road): $8,500,000

East Broad Street from Outerbelt Street to Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, major widening: $7,913,607

Ferris Road (Karl to Westerville roads): $4,583,380

Hilliard-Rome Road at Renner Road: $3,747,438

Zollinger Road Mobility & Safety Improvement Project: $3,294,352

Sunbury Parkway, Phase B & C: $3,000,000

Refugee Road Intersection Safety Improvement Project: $750,000

Bike and Pedestrian

Dublin Road shared-use path (Quarry Trails Metropark to Limestone Ridge Drive): $10,351,449

Scioto Trail Bridge over SR-104, part of Scioto Greenway Trail Extension: $7,980,683

McNaughten Road shared-use path: $7,834,505

Big Walnut Trail – Refugee Road to East Main Street: $7,483,914

Cemetery Road/I-270 Trail Overpass and Safety Improvements: $7,097,717

Sullivant Avenue shared-use path: $4,133,352

Fairway Boulevard multi-use path: $3,169,511

Cassady Avenue shared-use path: $3,057,201

Dublin-Granville Road (State Route 161) shared-use path: $2,266,149

System Preservation

Livingston Avenue, from I-70 to Kellner Road: $16,593,981

17th Avenue, from I-71 to Billiter Boulevard: $6,701,955

Etna-Pike Street (Licking County Transportation Improvement District): $2,684,877

State Route 37 (East Central) Preservation Project: $2,540,554

In addition to the 23 proposed projects, MORPC said it is recommending continued funding for 31 projects the agency has already committed dollars toward.

MORPC said it is accepting public comment on the proposed projects until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Questions or comments can be addressed in writing to MORPC Transportation Director Nick Gill at 111 Liberty St., Suite 100, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or via email at tip@morpc.org.

For a list of all projects recommended for funding, visit MORPC’s website.