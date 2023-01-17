COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on how it decided to spend $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars.
In its largest funding commitment to date, the planning agency for Columbus’ urban area proposed last week a slate of 23 much-needed transportation and infrastructure projects that it aims to tackle sometime between 2024 and 2028 using federal funds set aside by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“MORPC received approximately $260 million in requests for funding of new transportation projects from across the region,” senior planner Thomas Graham said in a statement. “The Attributable Funding Committee worked collaboratively to identify the projects with the greatest regional impact for these limited resources.”
Every two years, MORPC said it solicits federal funding for various projects. Its latest round of project proposals falls within four categories: transit, roadway capacity, bike and pedestrian, and system preservation.
Transit
- LinkUS West Broad: Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Construction: $13,100,000
Roadway Capacity
- State Route 161 at Busch Boulevard & Ambleside Drive: $11,053,365
- Cassady Avenue (Interstate 670 to Agler Road): $10,189,663
- Alum Creek Drive (State Route 317 to Groveport Road): $8,500,000
- East Broad Street from Outerbelt Street to Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, major widening: $7,913,607
- Ferris Road (Karl to Westerville roads): $4,583,380
- Hilliard-Rome Road at Renner Road: $3,747,438
- Zollinger Road Mobility & Safety Improvement Project: $3,294,352
- Sunbury Parkway, Phase B & C: $3,000,000
- Refugee Road Intersection Safety Improvement Project: $750,000
Bike and Pedestrian
- Dublin Road shared-use path (Quarry Trails Metropark to Limestone Ridge Drive): $10,351,449
- Scioto Trail Bridge over SR-104, part of Scioto Greenway Trail Extension: $7,980,683
- McNaughten Road shared-use path: $7,834,505
- Big Walnut Trail – Refugee Road to East Main Street: $7,483,914
- Cemetery Road/I-270 Trail Overpass and Safety Improvements: $7,097,717
- Sullivant Avenue shared-use path: $4,133,352
- Fairway Boulevard multi-use path: $3,169,511
- Cassady Avenue shared-use path: $3,057,201
- Dublin-Granville Road (State Route 161) shared-use path: $2,266,149
System Preservation
- Livingston Avenue, from I-70 to Kellner Road: $16,593,981
- 17th Avenue, from I-71 to Billiter Boulevard: $6,701,955
- Etna-Pike Street (Licking County Transportation Improvement District): $2,684,877
- State Route 37 (East Central) Preservation Project: $2,540,554
In addition to the 23 proposed projects, MORPC said it is recommending continued funding for 31 projects the agency has already committed dollars toward.
MORPC said it is accepting public comment on the proposed projects until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Questions or comments can be addressed in writing to MORPC Transportation Director Nick Gill at 111 Liberty St., Suite 100, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or via email at tip@morpc.org.
For a list of all projects recommended for funding, visit MORPC’s website.