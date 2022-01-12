COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for help identifying two people accused of using a cloned credit card to purchase some $1,400 in items from a Columbus Lowe’s.

According to a news release, the two people — a man and a woman — entered the Lowe’s on Silver Drive in Columbus the afternoon of Sept. 15, 2021, and used the cloned card for their purchases.

A cloned credit card is when a person makes an unauthorized copy of a card. Information may be copied using a card skimmer and then transferred either to a new card or overwritten on an existing one.

Three photos of the suspects were released:

Photo released of a person accused of using a cloned credit card at a Lowe’s in Columbus, Ohio, in September 2021

Photo released of a person accused of using a cloned credit card at a Lowe’s in Columbus, Ohio, in September 2021

Photo released of a person accused of using a cloned credit card at a Lowe’s in Columbus, Ohio, in September 2021

Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or make a report at stopcrime.org.