COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on Interstate 670 East near John Glenn International Airport has caused heavy traffic delays in the area.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says multiple cars crashed on Interstate 670 East at the Cassady Exit 9 just one mile west of Interstate 270.

Lanes on I-670 East beyond Airport/Stelzer Road/Johnstown Road were initially all closed but at around 11:15 a.m., cars that were stuck behind the accident were allowed to pass through as emergency vehicles remain at the scene.

At 11:55 a.m., emergency vehicles began leaving the scene and traffic resumed with all reopened.





Interstate 670 in Columbus, Ohio, on June 6, 2023

No further information is known at this time. For the latest traffic information, click here.