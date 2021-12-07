COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy is scheduled to be in court, Tuesday.

Coy is charged with murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty after the fatal shooting of Andre’ Hill.

Coy was sent to Oberlin Drive on Dec. 22, 2020, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. He found Hill, 47, in the garage of a house where Hill was a guest. Moments later, Coy yelled to a fellow officer, “There’s a gun!” before firing four times at Hill.

Only after firing did Coy activate his body camera. Hill laid on the ground until medics arrived minutes later, and he later died at a nearby hospital.

Coy was fired from the Columbus Division of Police a week later, and was indicted on charges in April.

Coy has pleaded not guilty to charges and a trial date has been set for March.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.