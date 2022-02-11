COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hearing is scheduled Friday in the pending murder trial of a former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy.

Jason Meade is accused in the death of Casey Goodson Jr., who was fatally shot more than a year ago.

Meade’s attorney is expected to argue that the case should be moved to federal court, because Meade was acting as a special deputy for the U.S. Marshal’s Office on the day of the shooting.

State attorneys argue Meade was not acting under the control or authority of the U.S. Marshal’s Office at the time of the shooting, that his duties with the special task force he had been assigned to had ended for the day.

Meade is accused of shooting Goodson in the back multiple times at the doorsteps of his grandmother’s house, in Dec. 2020.

The former deputy has been indicted in Franklin County on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.