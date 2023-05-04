COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Eastmoor Academy community has been supporting one another since the death of a student Tuesday.

Even though Devon Biggs hadn’t been at the school long, those who knew him say he leaves behind an incredible influence. Biggs was hit fatally by a car Tuesday while standing on a sidewalk, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

“There are many people who are heartbroken, but people have come together,” said Jason Lewis, the head cross country and boy’s track coach at Eastmoor Academy.

Lewis first met Biggs in the fall when the freshman started running cross country, and Lewis nicknamed him “Fastest Freshman.”

“He was a treasure, just a beautiful young man. As a person, as a runner — he was talented, so talented, and his impact on our track team, our cross country team, and school community to me is irreplaceable, and he did it in such a short time,” Lewis said.

Biggs was the kind of person who was always putting others before himself, Lewis said.

“He’s on the platform of those that just come in and just change programs, change school cultures, and he embodied what it meant to be an Eastmoor Academy Warrior,” Biggs said. “He

was a good son to his parents, he was a great student to his teachers, he was a great friend and teammate to his peers, and then just a joy to coach.”

Biggs had just finished a run before he was hit, according to Lewis. The team is competing in the Columbus City League track championship next week.

Lewis said his team will be running with heavy hearts — but doing it for Devon.

“I’m excited to know he did these things, but also saddened to know he doesn’t get to finish the journey, to see the finished product,” Lewis said. “It doesn’t take away from what he did in just a few months he was at Eastmoor.”

Investigators are still working to determine what charges the driver could face, Columbus police said.