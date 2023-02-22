COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next chapter of the Harry Potter film concert series is in central Ohio this weekend, performing the entire score live while the film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

(Courtesy Photo/CineConcerts)

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is performing the score to the sixth film in the series, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” at the Ohio Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. The performances follow last year’s live presentation of the fifth film, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”

“I’ve been to the Columbus Symphony many, many times and I consistently am just amazed at how much they just get better and better,” said Tulsa-based conductor Ron Spigelman, who is leading this weekend’s performances. “I think this orchestra is such a crown jewel for the city.”

“Half-Blood Prince” follows Voldemort as he tightens his grip on the Muggle and Wizarding World, while Dumbledore prepares Harry for the battle fast approaching. Since 2016, the global concert series has performed for 3 million fans, including more than 1,400 performances across nearly 50 countries worldwide last year.

Spigelman said “Half-Blood Prince” is a pivotal turning point in the franchise, with the score encapsulating the film’s darkest moments. He told NBC4 he is looking forward to engaging the audience while conducting for an immersive experience.

“We have an instance where the audience, the orchestra and the movie itself are kind of unified and actually are a part of the whole entire performance,” Spigelman said. “My challenge is to be as accurate and as precise as possible, so that we really get a sense, in a way, that we become invisible and everybody becomes immersed.”

Tickets are available for both performances at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at 39 E. State St., by phone at 614-469-0939 and online here. Prices range from $65.60 to $105.50.