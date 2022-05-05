COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The folks with Harmony Project are celebrating community in a big way during “Finding Harmony Week.” Volunteers have chipped in all over the city, as part of their mission to sing, serve and share.

At the Jewish Community Center on College Avenue, several Harmony members grabbed a paintbrush to create one of three mandalas being created.

“The beauty is that all these people from different walks of life have all had this opportunity. And with the mandalas symbolizing that unity, we’re now unifying all of those groups into one,” said Stacey Wayt, Harmony Project Director of Volunteer Engagement

Other murals were painted at New Salem Baptist Church in Linden and at the Reeb Ave Center on the south side of the city.

“You’re really next to the person,” said Alaina White, Harmony Project volunteer. “We’re shoulder to shoulder, getting to know each other or catching up if we know each other before.”

The projects offer a chance to come together and unite.

“In today’s society tikkun olam, repair the world,” said Mike Klapper, CEO of the Jewish Community Center. “It is so wonderful that we can have these opportunities to bring community back. And I think the communities need this and if we could be a small part in the Baptist church, I think it’s just wonderful for both agencies.”

This Friday, Harmony will also be holding a shabbat dinner with members of Temple Israel and New Salem Baptist Church, inspired by the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Herschel did in the ’60s during the civil rights movement.

To learn more about Harmony Project visit https://harmonyproject.com/