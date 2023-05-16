COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On Thursday, May 18, more than 6,000 people will gather at Columbus Commons for a free concert that is years in the making. The 450 voices that make up the Harmony Project choir will gather and sing to the community, and one could argue, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Harmony Project is used to bringing about a joyful noise and inside the rehearsal room, there is plenty of joy.

“We are like on cloud nine. Now, have we been practicing our songs and our words? Probably not. But we are going to have a good time anyway because that’s what it’s about,” said Bunny Neal.

That’s because for the first time since the pandemic, Harmony Project is having a Concert for Community.

“We’ve taken our time. We’ve been very thoughtful about it but now on May 18, all these voices are coming together for the first time,” said Harmony Project founder and creative director David Brown. “And it might not be our best show ever or it might be our best show ever. I don’t think it matters. I think what matters is that we’re going to be there, and our voices are back together.”

Even though the group hasn’t had a concert, they have still been serving in prisons, schools, and in the neighborhoods throughout Central Ohio, logging thousands of volunteer hours. But with Harmony, it’s always about the music and using it to bring people together.

“The way things are going even in the United States, it’s just crazy,” said Bill Pearsol. “We just need to let people understand that everybody could be together. White, Black, gay, straight, doesn’t matter. We take everybody.”

“I’ve been saying for 14 years that Harmony Project is not a choir. It’s a chorus of community. And I think what the past 4 years have demonstrated is that saying is absolute truth,” said Brown. “Our community is not represented by one voice, one idea, one way of thinking, or believing or being. And we are going for social harmony. We just happen to use music to get us there.”

The Concert for Community is a free ticket, but Harmony Project says the event is sold out. For more information on the work Harmony Project does in the community, you can visit https://harmonyproject.com/