COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most famous basketball team in the world will be coming to central Ohio during the holiday season.

On Dec. 27, the Harlem Globetrotters will take on the Washington Generals on the hardwood at the Schottenstein Center as part of its 2024 World Tour. They will play at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. In addition to Columbus, the Globetrotters will be going to six other Ohio cities. They include:

Cleveland (Dec. 28)

Toledo (Dec. 29)

Cincinnati (Dec. 30)

Dayton (Dec. 31)

Youngstown (Jan. 1)

Canton (Jan. 3)

The tour will span the United States and Canada in addition to numerous stops around the world including in Finland, Iceland, and England.

Presale for the tickets for the Columbus game go on sale at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. General sale begins on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here.