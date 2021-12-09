COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Hamilton Local School District announced that it will not hold classes for any of the schools on Friday, Dec. 10.

In a posting on the district’s social media page, the superintendent cited that the district was working with law enforcement to investigate a threat made toward Hamilton Township High School.

“Due to the specific nature of this threat, and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to close the entire district tomorrow, Friday, December 10,” wrote Mark Tyler Superintendent. “The safety of our students, teachers, and staff is a top priority.”

Tyler went on to thank investigators and the community for reaching out to the district.

“If you or your students see something concerning on social media, in class, or around the community, please share it with us so we can properly handle it,” said Tyler. “If your student ever has concerns or feels threatened, they should immediately talk to a teacher, administrator, or a trusted adult.”