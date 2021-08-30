Hamilton Local School District requiring masks starting Wednesday

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks.
Sitting in a classroom.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Hamilton Local School District is requiring all students and staff to wear facemasks starting Wednesday.

In a message posted to the district’s website Monday, Superintendent Mark Tyler said masks must be worn by everybody, vaccinated or unvaccinated, while indoors on district property.

The change was made during a school board meeting Monday.

“This decision comes after having closely monitored the data trends impacting our district,” Tyler wrote on the website. “The Board of Education is aware of these trends and the district’s concerns about preserving the continuity of education.”

Tyler’s message concludes by stating the change is being made to keep students in school for in-person instruction five days a week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Hurricane Ida hits the South

Hospitals filling beds to capacity`

Mental health resources for veterans

Man recovering after being shot on highway

Tie tying ceremony

Monday, Aug. 30 Ohio coronavirus numbers

More Local News