Hamilton Local School District requiring masks starting Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Hamilton Local School District is requiring all students and staff to wear facemasks starting Wednesday.

In a message posted to the district’s website Monday, Superintendent Mark Tyler said masks must be worn by everybody, vaccinated or unvaccinated, while indoors on district property.

The change was made during a school board meeting Monday.

“This decision comes after having closely monitored the data trends impacting our district,” Tyler wrote on the website. “The Board of Education is aware of these trends and the district’s concerns about preserving the continuity of education.”

Tyler’s message concludes by stating the change is being made to keep students in school for in-person instruction five days a week.