Haitians in central Ohio organizing earthquake relief efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the death toll rises from Saturday’s earthquake in Haiti, some Haitians in central Ohio are trying to help. Sarah Janvier, President of Doc Assist Services LLC, is one of the people organizing efforts. Her company, TCO Islands Restaurant, which is a new Haitian restaurant, in Columbus, and the Haitian Community Network are all collecting much-needed goods and donations.

“Let’s get together, help how we can. It’s going bring some kind of light at the end of the tunnel because some people just don’t have any reason to continue,” said Janvier.

She carries a Haitian flag keychain with her every day. She was born there and still has family there. She said all of her relatives are okay and knows that’s not the case for many others.

“People are still trying to find their loved ones. People are still distraught,” she said. “It breaks my heart that we were hit twice like that and that the country is devastated and re-devasted again.”

Before Saturday’s earthquake, the country was still recovering from the 2010 earthquake.

“It’s all now rubbles. Homes are no longer homes, streets are no longer streets,” she said.

She’s hoping Haitians in central Ohio and others in the community help out. Goods and donations can be dropped off at her office, Doc Assist Services LLC at 6500 Busch Blvd from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. They can also be dropped off at TCO Islands Restaurant at 4466 Cleveland Ave. every day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Janvier says they are working with a shipping company that is planning to go to Haiti in September.