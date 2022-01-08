COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a busy week at many gyms as people are returning to fulfill those New Year’s resolutions, but with COVID-19 cases surging, many gyms are taking extra precautions.

According to the YMCA in Reynoldsburg, it has added more than 1,000 new members to its gym this week, up 30% from last year.

“We often have a line waiting for people to enroll,” said YMCA Executive Director Elizabeth Zingale.

As COVID-19 cases are surging and with omicron spreading, Zingale said the YMCA is disinfecting more.

“Last couple of months, we have gone down to our touchpoint cleaning. We are disinfecting as well as cleaning,” said YMCA Maintenance Director Neile Murray.

On top of this, the staff is masking up, social distancing, and keeping barriers between members to keep one another healthy.

“All of our members wipe down their own equipment,” Zingale said.

CycleBar in Upper Arlington has also started to see an increase in members. With this has come more cleaning, reusing the building’s air purifiers, and asking members to mask up again.

CycleBar Operations Manager Catherine Podolski said that over the summer, the gym dropped its masks requirements, but is reminding people they’ll continue to adjust as the CDC recommends.

“We reinforced the masks in December,” Podolski said.

Both spokespeople said their members have been very compliant which has been helping during these uncertain times.