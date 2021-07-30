Gunshot wounds to body sends man in critical condition to the hospital

Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a shooting on Friday afternoon, a man is in critical condition in the hospital.

Todd Burris II, 41, was in the 700 block of South Broadleigh Road when police found him there around 2 p.m. shot several times in the torso and lower extremities, according to a media release from Columbus police.

Medics transported Burris to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. F. Miller #1479 at 614-645-4218 or Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Pickaway County Tornado Near New Holland July 29

Harrison County funnel cloud

Deliver Black dreams mural

Better Call 4

Eviction moratorium expiring

Scooter parking area

More Local News