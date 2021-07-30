Gunshot wounds to body sends man in critical condition to the hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a shooting on Friday afternoon, a man is in critical condition in the hospital.

Todd Burris II, 41, was in the 700 block of South Broadleigh Road when police found him there around 2 p.m. shot several times in the torso and lower extremities, according to a media release from Columbus police.

Medics transported Burris to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. F. Miller #1479 at 614-645-4218 or Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.