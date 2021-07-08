Gunshot victim goes to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, reports shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– An apparent shooting victim went to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Thursday evening. Officers received the call around 7:54 p.m.. Columbus Police Patrol Officers were dispatched to the hospital on a report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

According to an information release, officers spoke to the 14-year-old male victim who said that he was walking by some basketball courts when he heard gunshots, and felt something hit his leg. The victim was unable to give a location where the shooting had occurred.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

