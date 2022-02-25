COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old Columbus woman was leaving her driveway Friday when a single gunshot struck her vehicle’s passenger door, police said.

Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, police arrived at the 1400 block of Berkeley Road on the city’s southeast side after a report of a person being shot at, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, did not injure anyone during the shooting, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police encouraged anyone with information to contact Detective M. Fulton at 614.645.4141 or the Crime Stoppers at 614.461.8477.