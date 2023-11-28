COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A social media post has resulted in Columbus police taking two teenage students into custody on Monday.

Officers went to Champion Middle School in the 200 block of North 22nd Street after getting a report around 4:40 p.m. of a concerning Instagram post. The person who called police said the post showed two students, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, with firearms on school grounds.

School officials identified the two students and brought them into an office, according to Columbus police. There, they found the 12-year-old girl had a concealed firearm that wasn’t loaded, and the 13-year-old had a concealed BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

Officers went to the school and took both students to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. The 12-year-old girl faces a charge of illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school, and a misdemeanor count of concealed carry of a weapon. The 13-year-old faces a charge of illegal possession of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in school.

NBC4 does not name juvenile suspects unless police are actively looking for them, or they have been charged as an adult.