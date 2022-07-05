COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – No charges have been filed after the Columbus Division of Police said a group of men handling a gun Tuesday morning left one of them dead.

Officers went at 12:43 a.m. to an apartment in the 5300 block of Shiloh Drive on a report of a shooting. When they got there, CPD said they found Mohammed Al Tameemi, 23, with a gunshot wound. Medical crews came to the scene and pronounced him dead just 14 minutes after the initial shooting report, marking the 66th homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Al Tameemi was with a group of men inside of the apartment. One person there, who CPD has not identified, was handling a gun unsafely when it went off unintentionally, striking Al Tameemi. That man handling the gun later claimed responsibility for killing Al Tameemi in an interview with investigators. Another person in the group confirmed the story to CPD, saying that they witnessed it.

While CPD said it did not make any arrests, police forwarded the case to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for review.