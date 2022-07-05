COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are on-site Tuesday evening at the Linden Community Center after witnesses said a person brought in a gun.

Video taken by NBC4 at the scene showed several Columbus Division of Police cruisers swarming the rec center. One of the officers at the scene said the situation was contained and one person was in custody.

According to police, the suspect was arrested at the center on a felony warrant.

According to police, a neighbor called to report a juvenile had gone to the community center with a weapon. However, police could not confirm at this time if the juvenile had a gun.

As of 6:15 p.m., police had left the area and employees at the community center said it was back open as was the center’s splash pad.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a fatal shooting at a different community center in the city. Atayia Nichols, 24, was shot and killed on June 15 at the Glenwood Community Center. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with her death.

NBC4 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story.