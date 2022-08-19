COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee.

The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came back to the cashier’s counter and looked at some of the gum and candy near it. He picked one of the products up.

“This is a dollar, right?” the suspect asked.

The cashier said yes, and the suspect brought it up to buy it. He then went to the store’s front door and opened it, but then walked back inside.

“Can I get something else too?” The suspect asked.

A suspect points a gun at a cashier on Aug. 16, 2022, inside a Columbus store. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

When he came back into the security camera’s view, he had pulled out a handgun and was pointing it at the cashier.

“Do it,” the suspect said.

“Do what?” the cashier asked.

The suspect did not answer him, and instead racked the slide of the gun. Within three seconds of racking the slide, he then decided to walk out of the store, the security video showed.

“[Expletive] out of here, man,” the employee said as the suspect walked out.

The security camera did not capture video of the suspect leaving the store, but it did capture the sound of the door opening and a bell ringing. Columbus police said the suspect with the gun is between 18 and 25 years old and about 5’10”. They asked anyone with information about the suspect to call their investigating detective at 614-645-1435.