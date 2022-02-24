COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said they confiscated a handgun on Thursday morning from a 16-year-old student.

Columbus Division of Police said in a media release that they allegedly found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic Springfield Armory pistol in the boy’s backpack at East High School.

School staff had been told by other students that the boy had a handgun in his backpack, and he was brought into the office by staff and security, the release said. School staff kept him there until police arrived.

During the investigation, Columbus Police officers and the school security officer allegedly recovered a handgun from the student’s backpack.

The boy was interviewed and charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into a school safety zone, the release concluded.