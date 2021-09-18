Guilty verdict for man who hit Grandview Heights officer with spiked bat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Grant Allan Metters has been found guilty of hitting a Grandview Heights police officer with a spiked baseball bat in 2019.

The 56-year old had been charged with felonious assault of a police officer for the Sept. 25, 2019, incident. A Franklin County jury found Metters guilty on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

According to the Grandview Heights Division of Police, officers responded to a disturbance call on the 1300 block of Glenn Avenue when they learned that Metters had an outstanding arrest warrant for a traffic offense.

Officers say when they were on the front porch of the residence, Metters kicked and broke glass from a front door, then swung a baseball bat that had been altered with nails and screws. An officer’s hand was broken and punctured in the assault.

Metters is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27 following a pre-sentencing investigation.