COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was injured during a drive-by-shooting and and several Groveport Madison schools were briefly placed on a “secured perimeter” alert Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and Madison Township police responded to a shooting near the 5400 block of Newport Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood and one block away from the campus of Groveport Madison Middle School North and Sedalia Elementary School.

A detective at the scene told NBC4 that it was a “drive-by-shooting” and said that one person was injured and treated at the scene after being grazed by a bullet. There is no suspect information available, but the FCSO will later have an update on the vehicle in question.

Director of Communications for Groveport Madison Schools Jeff Warner said that initially all 11 buildings were placed on a “secured perimeter” and that later it was limited to Asbury Elementary, Dunloe Elementary, Sedalia Elementary as well as the middle school.

The alert was lifted at 9:20 a.m.

Franklin County Sheriff deputies and Madison Township police investigate a shooting in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. (NBC4/Matthew Herchik)

A witness also told NBC4 that it is the second time this blue rental home on Newport Road had been targeted, though the current tenants did not live there previously. Another witness said her husband told authorities that he had to duck from gunshots as he was leaving for work.

Groveport Madison School District recently discussed adding weapons detection technology, akin to the plan Columbus City Schools rolled out last week.