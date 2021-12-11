COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a violent week in the Capital City, community members are coming together praying for the violence to stop.

Dozens of people gathered on the Rich Street bridge Saturday afternoon.

The group Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children has been putting locks on the bridge, each representing a loved one taken too soon by violence.

The group, which helps families and works to end violence in Columbus, added locks for 6-year-old Londynn and 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal, the siblings killed in a shooting Tuesday night on the southeast side along with 22-year-old Charles Wade.

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children was already planning on being on the bridge Saturday for a different event, but after Tuesday’s shooing, members decided an emergency community prayer vigil was needed.

Friday night, there were two additional deadly shootings in Columbus, one on East 13th Avenue and one on Century Drive.

A pastor at Saturday’s even pointed out bridges bridge gaps and that’s what the community needs to do to stop the violence.

Saturday’s event also included a new group, Fathers of Murdered Columbus Children.

“It’s time to be present, it’s time to offer support, and don’t just stand there, but do something,” said David Fluellen with the Urban Family Development Center and Fathers of Murdered Columbus Children. “Don’t just stand there and watch our community go down and we’re worried about street codes and all that stuff. Man, at this point, this week changed the game. We’ve got babies dying.”

The groups said Saturday’s windy and cold weather didn’t mater and wasn’t going to keep them away because the violence needs to stop.