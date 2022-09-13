COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The calls for peace are getting louder on Columbus’ south side.

Two people were shot Saturday at an event in the neighborhood meant to help the community, and on Tuesday, a group of residents gathered again to say enough is enough.

The group gathered in the area of the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue, the same location where two men were shot. Some of the police tape from the crime scene is still up.

The group wants the community to know they are not going to stop in their work to make the area safer.

“We’re out here to let the community know, yes something did happen, but we’re not scared and we’re not frightened off,” said Terry Evans, with the group We Are The South Side. “We’re going to be out here doing things for our community.”

Calls from some of Columbus’ youngest voices chanting “put down the guns, pick up love.”

Kesaun Stanley was one of the victims in Saturday’s shooting. On Tuesday, he returned to the location where he was shot.

“It’s not so easy, but I’m here,” he said. “I’ve been out here all my life, so I ain’t going nowhere.”

Stanley was at the Saturday event, which was all about giving out clothes, free haircuts, school supplies, and food. That event was also organized by the We Are The South Side group.

“Came back out here to show everybody I’m good, I’m safe and we’re still going to give out to the community,” Stanley said.

Melody Shamburger, Stanley’s grandmother, was also there Saturday and again on Tuesday. She said she can’t stop thinking about all the children around when the shooting happened.

“I don’t know what they’ve been through in their life, I don’t know, but no matter what you’ve been through, a gun is not the way to go,” she said.

Both events were organized by Evans, who said it was important to be out there after what happened and they plan to be out a lot more.

“We’re not scared,” he said. “This is our community, we love it. We’re going to do anything to bring up our community and actively do good things here.”

Community members were joined by those who work to end violence in other parts of the city.

According to some at Tuesday’s event, the other shooting victim is still recovering in the hospital.

Columbus police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.