COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Math, reading, writing, all necessary skills for a child to succeed academically, but for some families, a language barrier can be an additional challenge.

A program offered by the Ohio Hispanic Coalition is helping students facing that barrier thrive.

The spokesperson for the program said she’s seen an increase in immigrant families looking for resources to help their children catch up in school. The coalition wants to make sure people can bring their kids to the organization and help them get the academic and emotional support they need.

Jimena Molina is 5-years-old.

“I am from Guatemala,” said her mother, Maria Lopez. “I came to Ohio two and a half years ago.”

When she moved to Ohio, Lopez knew some English and quickly adapted, but for her daughter and son, it has been a bit of a struggle.

“Sometimes she does not want to speak English,” Lopez said. “That’s the biggest challenge, because at home, everyone speaks Spanish.”

Living in two worlds, Lopez knew she needed to find them some help, leading her to the Ohio Hispanic Coalition and learning about its youth education program, which helps with science, math, English, and translation.

“We have three sites here in Columbus, Ohio, where we provide services directly to Hispanic/Latino families from 5 to 17 years old,” said program coordinator Daisy Oyola.

Oyola said the program has been around for about 19 years, but in the last two years, she has seen an increased need for help.

“We have seen that almost 60 percent of our students have been immigrants from the past year,” she said.

In 2019, they served 300 students. Now, it’s increased to 575, and they know there are more people out there unsure of where to turn.

“We also accept any other diversity of culture,” Oyola said.

The center also helps with transportation.

Lopez said they can help with anything, and her children love this place.

“Si necesitant ayuda con las tareas,” Lopez said. “Ayi les puden ayudar. A mis hijos le gustan mucho.”

The program offers open enrollment all year long. For more information on the coalition and the services it offers, click here.