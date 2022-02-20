COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There are many ways to help with cancer research, and on Sunday, one group in Columbus took their favorite pass time and turned it into a fundraising opportunity.

The Central Ohio USBC bowling club is looking for a strike year-round, and on Sunday at HPL Bowling Center, the group did a lot more than knock down pins; they hope to help knock out cancer.

“Every family somewhere along the way has a cancer patient or survivor,” said Bowl for the Cure Central Ohio Chairman Russell Rehner.

Dozens laced up their bowling shoes for Bowl for the Cure, with profits from the event going to fund research and raise awareness.

“Being afraid of the results is nothing compared to knowing what it is,” said Tanaya Candella, a cancer survivor. “Early detection is huge. I ended up having a bi-lateral mastectomy, but if I would have waited, it would have been way worse.”

Sunday’s event was just one of several the club hosts every year to raise money for cancer research. For more information, click here.