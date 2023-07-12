COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group in Ohio accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from multiple stores is wanted by police.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said a group of suspects has committed a string of thefts at United Dairy Farmers stores across the area. Fourteen thefts are said to have taken place between March and July at eight stores and have resulted in more than $40,000 in losses for UDF.

Police said the suspects go to the stores during the morning hours and throw a rock through the front glass to enter the store. Once inside, the suspects fill a laundry basket with cigarettes, cigars, and lighters before leaving less than two minutes later. Police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a two-door sedan. Photos from surveillance videos during the thefts can be seen below.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.