COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just because the unofficial end to summer is coming up doesn’t mean grilling season is coming to a close.

For some people, the time to shine is really about to kick off. That’s why this month NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day decided to close out their “Grillin and Chillin” lessons with the experts at The Pit BBQ Grille and Budd Dairy Food Hall.

D’Andre Martin gave them the breakdown of smoking a perfect brisket and constructing the best-selling “Pit Bowl.”

While Budd Dairy General Manager Jeremy Hughes showed them the perfect drink to wash it down, an adult Lemon Shake Up.

Special thanks to The Pit BBQ Grille and Budd Dairy Food Hall for getting us Labor Day and tailgate ready.