COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Greyhound station Downtown has moved nearly 10 miles west of the city’s center.

The bus line on Wednesday relocated its terminal to 845 N. Wilson Road, an old gas station in the North Hilltop neighborhood. The move comes two years after the Central Ohio Transit Authority purchased the bus company’s terminal at 111 E. Town St. – built in 1969 – for $9.5 million.

With 34 schedules a day, Greyhound said its passengers can choose from nearly 2,300 destinations across the U.S., including Indianapolis, Cleveland, Nashville and Atlanta.

“This new location will continue Greyhound’s commitment to serving our customers in Columbus and the surrounding areas,” said Brett Gaj, Greyhound’s district manager for Ohio. “With the peak travel season upon us, customers will be able to travel seamlessly throughout the region and beyond from this new station.”

Greyhound bought the East Town Street terminal in 1996 for $4 million, according to the Franklin County Auditor’s Office. In 2021, City Attorney Zach Klein declared the station, built in 1969, a “crime-plagued” public nuisance and ordered it to bolster security measures after becoming a frequent site of 911 calls.

COTA purchased the 2.5-acre site in December that year, and in the interim, Greyhound operated its station out of COTA’s terminal at 26 E. Main St.

In late April, Greyhound bought the one-acre North Wilson Road – a former Shell gas station – for $650,000, according to the auditor’s office.

The new site sits about 10 miles northwest of the Greyhound’s old Downtown terminal, or about a 10-minute ride by car or 45-minute ride by bus, Google Maps estimates.