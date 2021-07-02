Greyhound agrees to increase security at bus station in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Increased security is coming to Columbus’ Greyhound bus station Downtown.

The increase is part of an agreement between Greyhound and the city, which last month declared the bus station a “crime-plagued … public nuisance.” A minimum of two security officers will be present at the station at all times, including one at the door who will permit only customers to enter, and security cameras will be running.

City Attorney Zach Klein filed the complaint against Greyhound, saying the station was “the site of stabbings, assault, overdoses, another recent shooting, and more.” He announced the agreement in a news release Thursday.

“We are pleased that we could reach an agreement with Greyhound to implement the necessary changes to make this a safe place for residents and visitors traveling in and out of Columbus,” Klein said. “Along with the Division of Police, we will continue to work to ensure these safety measures remain in place and enforced.”

Other parts of the agreement include maintaining exterior lighting, increased security signage and repairing broken windows.

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Stephanie Mingo, who signed the agreement, set a hearing date for January to determine whether a permanent injunction is needed.