COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a busy weekend for Columbus sports fans and those celebrating the Labor Day weekend but that’s only benefited the 2022 Greek Festival.

This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the festival if not for pandemic-forced cancellations and modifications in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“To be back with all of our vendors who’ve got, you know, jewelry and art and clothing and music from Greece,” said public relations and marketing chair Stacey Stathulis. “Imported from Greece, is really the difference this year!”

Stathulis said the big sports and holiday weekend only made the full return of the festival that much more successful.

“The kind of energy and people that are out and doing things this weekend has been terrific,” said Stathulis. “And we’ve been really fortunate.”

The festival features Greek food, pastries, music, vendors, and jewelry inside and outside of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Beyond the large turnout, organizers and vendors said it’s been great to see people who come back year after year following the pandemic.

“There’s one lady that will come and get olives,” said festival worker, Kevin O’Brian. “Just load up every year, same thing.”

A sentiment that Stathulis echoed.

“49 years here, a lot of memories, a lot of people,” said Stathulis.

The festival will run through the Labor Day holiday and will be open Monday.