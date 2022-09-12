WARNING: Viewers may find the above video disturbing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released footage of a violent fight outside a bar earlier this month that left one man in critical condition.

On Sept. 5 at approximately 2:34 a.m., police responded to a bar in the 1000 block of North High Street for a report of an unresponsive person. When detectives arrived at the scene, officers told them the man had been involved in a fight outside the bar.

In the video Columbus police obtained, the victim and another man are seen squaring up with each other. The victim throws a punch at the other man but doesn’t hit him. The victim is then hit in the face by a second man who comes at the victim from the side.

This punch sends the man down to the ground, landing half on the sidewalk and half on the roadway. The two other men then proceed to hit the victim as he is still on the ground. While people can be seen standing around taking pictures and videos of the victim, police said they have not been able to find any witnesses to the incident.

While CPD did not say the man died, it did confirm detectives from its homicide unit are investigating the case. In an online post spotted Monday, a man named D.J. Byrnes wrote that he was a friend of the victim. He said at the last update after the fight, the victim was on a ventilator in a local hospital’s intensive care unit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 614-645-4488 or email a detective on the case. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).